Wendy and Brian Noonan Full Show 1.8.18

Wendy and Brian Noonan (filling in for Bill Leff) stir up some #MondayMotivation for you guys. On today’s show, Wendy makes her official comeback to the Allstate showcase studio! Brian and Wendy talk the Golden Globes, how to survive a nuclear war, recovering from injuries, the Bears hiring Matt Nagy as the new coach, and much more. Eric Zorn also stops by to talk about his new decade resolutions.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.