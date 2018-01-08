× The Opening Bell 1/8/18: EW Women of the Year Award and Agricultural Year in Review

President and Co-Founder of KDM Engineering, Kimberly Moore, shares her journey with forming KDM. Kimberly is also a recipient of the EW Women of the Year Award, she talks about the importance of encouraging women of all ages to enter any and every field of study.

David Widmar, Research Associate at the Department of Agricultural Economics at Purdue University provides a year in review for Agriculture. David explains why there was little improvement from 2016 to 2017, and why he’s optimistic that 2018 will certainly provide major changes.