The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.08.18: Oprah Winfrey for President, MoviePass, Chicago Bears head coach, Indiana jobs to Mexico

John and Steve scrutinize the speech Oprah Winfrey gave at the Golden Globes while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement. They ask you if you’d vote for Oprah in 2020 for president. Then, John chats with MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe, who explains how just $9.95 pays for an unlimited amount of movies per month. WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich describes the Chicago Bears’ newest head coach, Matt Nagy. And, New York Times National Correspondent Farah Stockman tells John why jobs in Indiana are moving to Mexico, and how their move is affecting many workers.