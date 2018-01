× ‘The Fooditor 99’ is back: Michael Gebert’s top local spots that “try a little harder”

Dave Hoekstra welcomes culinary writer and editor Michael Gebert, whose book The Fooditor 99 provides a comprehensive, but manageable dining guide of what’s got him excited in the Chicago restaurant scene- now with new entries for 2018. They also discuss Gebert finding his niche in writing about food, what’s important about an accessible, physical guidebook for locals to refer to, and more.