× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-8-18

Happy Monday! We have another amazing show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are back to debate the top national political stories making news this week (and Oprah), author Claire Hartfield tells us about her new book, “A Few Red Drops: The Chicago Race Riot of 1919,” entrepreneur, author and chef Fabio Viviani discusses his great career, Frank Maugeri previews the Chicago Children’s Theatre 2018 Open House and we end the show in Studio 435 with some music from the amazing tenor Rodrick Dixon!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio