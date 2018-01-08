× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/08/18): Dan Mihalopoulos looks at the year ahead in Illinois politics and what it’s like to leave the Tribune Tower for good

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 87: John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Chicago Sun-Times columnist Dan Mihalopoulos with an analysis of Illinois candidate for Governor Chris Kennedy’s assertion that Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is actively implementing a gentrification plan aimed at forcing minorities our of the Windy City. Dan also weighs in on the race for Chicago’s next mayor, leaving the illustrious Tribune Tower, and the future of professional soccer in Chicago. Plus, Kasso has a message for those on the left who are eager to embrace Steve Bannon.

