× The Carry Out 1-8-18: “Can’t we have a society where people make great speeches and we don’t automatically draft them to be our leaders?”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Oprah’s speech at the Golden Globes, President Trump speaking to farmers, Robert Mueller possibly interviewing President Trump in the coming weeks, CTU pushing back on school closings, the Sun-Times accidentally publishing an obit for CTU President Karen Lewis, the Bears hiring Matt Nagy to be their new head coach, Alabama taking on Georgia in the College Football National Championship game, the Bulls continuing their losing ways and the CTA rate hike going into effect.

