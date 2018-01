× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.08.17: Nobody wants to be told they made a stain on the carpet

Why are you eating what you are eating? Dr. Rachel Herz joins us to explain why. Dr. Kevin Most talks about the new health bill. Dan Hampton and Coach Ditka weigh in on the Bears head coach search. Blackhawk Vinnie Hinostroza talks about his scoring streak and Ryan Nobles is considering having Cochran renew his vows.