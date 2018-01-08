× Restaurateur and ‘Top Chef’ alum Fabio Viviani: “Being on a television show is great for business, but it’s not the business”

Restaurateur, author, entrepreneur and celebrity chef Fabio Viviani joins Justin for Industry Night to talk about his amazing career, having a long and fruitful career in Italy before he came to the United States, what he learned from working in Italy that he now uses here, the importance of “trusting the process,” what it takes to be successful in the the highly competitive restaurant business, the similarities and differences between running restaurants in Italy and the United States, his uncompromising work ethic and what it is that makes his restaurant empire so successful.

