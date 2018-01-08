× Political analyst Chris Robling: “Oprah Winfrey failed the test of leadership and looked like a cloying, grasping political wannabe”

It’s Touché time! Political analysts Chris Robling and Dave Lundy are here to debate the top political stories making news this week including Robert Mueller possibly interviewing President Trump as part of the inquiry into whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 election, the fallout from the release of Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” book, President Trump and GOP lawmakers hashing out their 2018 agenda and Oprah Winfrey’s speech at last night’s Golden Globes.

