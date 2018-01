× No Coast Cinema Ep. 25 | 2018 Movie Preview

New year, new movies! Tom and Conor take some time to look at the massive number of big releases coming to theaters in 2018. Superheroes? Check. Young Adult Novel Adaptations? Check. 2 podcast hosts overwhelmed by the number of movies they’ll watch on the new year? Double check!

Start making your 2018 watchlist with No Coast Cinema!