× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: ‘The Post’, ‘Hostiles’, ‘I Tonya’ and more

Nick Digilio, Erik Childress and Collin Souter catch up on reviewing the last few weeks worth of releases since breaking for the holidays. This week: The Greatest Showman, Downsizing, I, Tonya, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Molly’s Game, Hostiles and The Post. Erik and Nick then take a look at the weekend box office numbers.