× Live from Studio 435: Rodrick Dixon

The amazing tenor Rodrick Dixon joins Justin in Studio 435 to discuss his astounding career, what Martin Luther King Jr. means to him and this weekend’s performance as part of Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah, taking place for the 13th consecutive year at the Auditorium Theatre. Rodrick (and keyboardist Matt Long) perform a few songs including two different versions of “Comfort Ye My People,” “I Dreamed a Dream/The Impossible Dream” and “Every Valley.” WOW!!!

