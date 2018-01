× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 143: Matt Nagy Is The New Bears Coach

The Bears have a new head coach and it was Adam Jahns who broke the story! The guys break down how it all went down and why Bears GM Ryan Pace moved so quickly to hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. They also talk about the team’s chances to retain Vic Fangio as the defensive coordinator. Listen to the emergency podcast below:

