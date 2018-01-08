× “Elton Jim” rants on birthdays, pink eye, and his latest travels up the Rhine River with the heights of Cologne, windmills, and the aroma of Amsterdam

In this 86th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano, “celebrates” his birthday and how it gets overshadowed by Christmas and New Year’s, and his latest travels up the Rhine River that took him to Switzerland, France, Germany, and The Netherlands. And, in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, choose their best and worst pop culture moments of 2017 — hint they include Prince Harry and “Twin Peaks.”