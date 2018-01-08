× City Club of Chicago: Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx

January 8, 2018

Hon. Kim Foxx – Cook County State’s Attorney

Hon. Kim Foxx

Kimberly M. Foxx is the first African American woman to lead the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office – the second largest prosecutor’s office in the country. Kim was elected to the top prosecutor post, after claiming victory in a historic election, during a critical time for the criminal justice system in Chicago. Kim’s message of reform, restoring trust, and working with the community to increase public safety, resonated with the diverse citizens across the county who want to see a more balanced criminal justice system.

Kim took office on Dec. 1, 2016 with a vision for transforming the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office into a fairer, more forward-thinking agency focused on rebuilding the public trust, promoting transparency, and being proactive in making all communities safe. She is committed to making the office more responsive to the people of Cook County.

Kim’s passion for public service is deeply personal. She spent her early childhood growing up in the Cabrini Green public housing complex, raised by her teenage mother and grandmother. Her life experiences gave her insight on the impact of crime, violence and poverty on our communities. That consciousness inspired Kim to pursue a career in public service as she sought to improve life in communities like the one in which she was raised.

Prior to being elected State’s Attorney, Kim served as Chief of Staff for the Cook County Board President. As the President’s senior advisor and lead strategist, she oversaw a $4 billion annual budget and worked on issues ranging from county finances to public safety and juvenile detention. Kim was the lead architect of the county’s criminal justice reform agenda to address racial disparities in the criminal and juvenile justice systems. Her efforts contributed to a significant drop in the Cook County jail population while promoting public safety.

A veteran prosecutor, Kim served as an Assistant State’s Attorney in the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for 12 years, rising through the ranks to supervise dozens of ASAs in felony juvenile courtrooms. Kim has also served as a guardian ad litem in the Cook County Public Guardian’s Office, where she worked as a senior attorney advocating for children navigating the child welfare system, many of whom had been abused, neglected or had special needs.

An accomplished leader, prosecutor and advocate, Kim is active with a number of community organizations. She currently serves as a board member for the Adler University, and Free Spirit Media, where she also served as Board President. Previously, Kim has served as board chair of Planned Parenthood of Illinois and president of the National Black Prosecutors Association- Chicago Chapter. She is a member of Leadership Greater Chicago and the Chicago Council of Lawyers.

Born and raised on Chicago’s Near North Side, Kim is a graduate of Southern Illinois University, where she earned a B.A. in Political Science and a J.D. from the SIU School of Law.