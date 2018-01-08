× Chicago Children’s Theatre Artistic Director Frank Maugeri: “We want to have programming as diverse as the city itself”

The tremendous Chicago artist Frank Maugeri, the Community Programs Artistic Director for the Chicago Children’s Theatre, returns to The Download to chat with Justin about the 2018 Winter Open House, Chicago’s “Year of Creative Youth” initiative and the importance of making a cultural impact as well as an artistic impact.

