Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Vinnie Hinostroza

Blackhawks’ forward, Vinnie Hinostroza, joins the Stev Cochran Show to talk about how the team has been playing lately as well as the point-streak Vinnie is currently on. Steve and Dave Eanet try to get to Vinnie to tell who the fastest player on the team is. Later on, Vinnie talks about which player his Grandma used to watch.