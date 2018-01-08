× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 16: Barleywine weather. A cold weather beer survival guide

Binny’s Beer Buzz expert Roger Adamson joins hosts Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin for a cold weather survival episode of Barrel to Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot. Roger salutes old-school barleywines that are sure to keep you warm in the cold months of Winter. Plus, one lucky fan gets a preview of the beer trends to keep an eye on for 2018 and a free $20 gift card to Binny’s.

