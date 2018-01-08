× Author Claire Hartfield explores the Chicago race riot of 1919

Author and education leader Claire Hartfield joins Justin to discuss her new book, “A Few Red Drops: The Chicago Race Riot of 1919.” Claire talks about the impetus for writing this book, the challenges of finding the archives to tell this story, how the summer of 1919 was one of unrest across the country, what caused the riot to begin, the role organized labor and the Chicago stockyards play in the book, the way the media handled the riots and how many of the issues in the book are still relevant today.

