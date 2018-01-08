× 2017 Video Game Rewind & 2018 Video Game Preview

Preview and Reviews Editor at EGMNow.net, Ray Carsillo joins Mason Paine to discuss some of the top games from 2017 and what games we can expect in 2018. Ray breaks down some of the games he played at PlayStation Experience 2017 and explains why he is looking forward to them upon their release.

For articles by Ray Carsillo visit: Egmnow.net

Follow Ray Carsillo on Twitter at: Twitter.com/RayCarsillo

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine