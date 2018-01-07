× What’s next for the McDonald’s ‘Golden Archives’ after closing of historic Des Plaines site?

Dave Hoekstra visits with Daily Herald reporter Chris Placek, who’s been covering the closing and upcoming demolition of the McDonald’s museum in Des Plaines, on the site of Ray Kroc’s first franchise location. He talks about the necessity of closing the site after flooding kept it from being a viable working museum, the history of the property and what could be in store for the historic Golden Arch sign and other artifacts salvaged from the site.

Retired McDonald’s PR rep Chuck Ebeling then joins in on the conversation and talks about the company’s “Golden Archives” historical records and the potential for a full-tilt museum somewhere, and why the restaurant is so embedded into the fabric of America.