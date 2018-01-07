× WGN Radio Theatre #246: Bold Venture, Fibber Mcgee & Molly and Escape

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 6, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Bold Venture: Missing Guns.” Guest Starring: Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall; (03-26-51). Next we have: “Fibber Mcgee & Molly: Welcoming LaTrivia Home.” (10-02-45). For our final episode of the night we have: “Escape: Yellow Wake.” Guest Starring: Paul Frees and William Conrad; (07-21-50)

