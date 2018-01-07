This is History: Golden Globes, ‘Time’s Up’ and Sexual Harassment; Coca Cola is Introduced, ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Happy Days Debut, Michael Jordan Announces Retirement from the Bulls

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the invention of the flush toilet in 1861, Coca-Cola is introduced, the Chicago Cubs drop plans to add lights in Wrigley Field in 1942, Wham-O launches the frisbee, The Golden Globes debut,  ‘All in the Family’ debts with a warning on CBS, the first episode of ‘Happy Days’, Michael Jordan announces his retirement from the Chicago Bulls in 1999 and more!

 