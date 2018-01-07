The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/7/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick is joined by Chuck Holland, President and CEO of St. Bernard Hospital in Englewood and Democratic State Rep. Juliana Stratton. Chuck and Juliana express the importance of renewing the state’s hospital assessment programs to generate Medicaid funding for safety-net hospitals.



Then, President and CEO of Haymarket Center, Dr. Dan Lustig, joins Rick in the studio to address opposition that Haymarket Center is currently facing over seeking an opiod treatment facility in south Wheaton. Dr. Lustig discusses the opiod epidemic and the need for facilities to help those affected.

For our last guests, Rick talks with Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, member of the House Oversight Committee, about Steve Bannon possibly appearing before that Committee in wake of revelations from the book, “Fire and Fury.”