FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Opening statements are scheduled Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2017, in a lawsuit by the city of Everett, Wash., against the makers of the prescription opioid OxyContin, in which it claims the pharmaceutical company knew its prescription painkiller was being funneled into the black market, helping create the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
The importance of facilities to help those affected by the Opiod Epidemic
FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. Opening statements are scheduled Monday afternoon, Sept. 18, 2017, in a lawsuit by the city of Everett, Wash., against the makers of the prescription opioid OxyContin, in which it claims the pharmaceutical company knew its prescription painkiller was being funneled into the black market, helping create the opioid epidemic. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File)
President and CEO of Haymarket Center, Dr. Dan Lustig, joins Rick Pearson in the studio to address opposition that the Haymarket Center is currently facing over seeking an opiod treatment facility in south Wheaton. Dr. Lustig discusses the opiod epidemic and the need for facilities to help those affected.