× The Beat Full Show (1/6/18): How would a crumbling Pats dynasty affect the marketplace?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: with rumors swirling of a rift between Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the guys evaluate each guy’s value on the (hypothetical) open market; we hear from HOF running back LaDanian Tomlinson on watching some of his old peers still competing on the field; WGN Blackhawks analyst Troy Murray sets the stage for the second half of the season and a team in need of urgency; Sun-Times Cubs beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer talks Jake Arrieta and a pick-up basketball injury that’s Carm’s responsibility, and more.