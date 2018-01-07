The Beat Full Show (1/6/18): How would a crumbling Pats dynasty affect the marketplace?

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 11: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on December 11, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: with rumors swirling of a rift between Patriots owner Bob Kraft, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, the guys evaluate each guy’s value on the (hypothetical) open market; we hear from HOF running back LaDanian Tomlinson on watching some of his old peers still competing on the field; WGN Blackhawks analyst Troy Murray sets the stage for the second half of the season and a team in need of urgency; Sun-Times Cubs beat writer Gordon Wittenmyer talks Jake Arrieta and a pick-up basketball injury that’s Carm’s responsibility, and more.