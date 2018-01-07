× Newsman Robert Jordan reflects on his long career and gives “An Inside Look at how Television Covers Crime”

Rick is joined in-studio by newsman Robert Jordan to talk about his provocative new book, “Murder in the News: An Inside Look at how Television Covers Crime,” and his lengthy, legendary career in Chicago media. Robert reminisces on his first ever audition for an on-air spot and his subsequent position as a “booth announcer.” Then, he reflects on the first day he walked through the doors at WGN studios and Rick and Bob talk about how the news and media market has changed since they both got their start.