Mike Stephen rides the hog line with Jeff Sampson, president of Windy City Curling Club, connects with Tom Depauw and Darryl Roberts, co-founders of WTND-LP in Macomb, IL for another installment of Low Power to the People, and visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago Blues musician Johnny B. Moore. This week’s local music comes from The Bama Lamas.