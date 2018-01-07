× “Harbur Gate” at the 16th Street Theater: Three plays about three women in the combat zone

Rick is joined in-studio by assistant director Kristina McCloskey and military consultant/Iraq veteran/actor Christian Isely to talk about their production of “Harbur Gate” at the 16th Street Theater, which opens Thursday and runs through February 17 in Berwyn. Rick talks to both Kristina and Christian about their backgrounds, what’s so special about Chicago’s theater community, and why they’ve loved working with director Ann Filmer and playwright Kathleen Cahill. Find out more and get your tickets on their website.