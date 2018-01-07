× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Robert Jordan & “Harbur Gate” at the 16th Street Theater

It’s the first show of 2018 and Rick has some very special, fascinating guests! First, legendary Chicago newsman Robert Jordan joins Rick in the studio to talk about his new book and his extensive career. Then, assistant director Kristina McCloskey and military consultant/Iraq veteran/actor Christian Isely stop by to talk about their production of “Harbur Gate” at the 16th Street Theater, which opens Thursday and runs through February 17 in Berwyn.