Dave Plier’s Favorite Conversation of the Year, Part Two: Alan Alda, Bob Newhart, Carol Burnett, Mickey Dolenz, Doc Severinsen

Posted 5:05 AM, January 7, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48AM, January 7, 2018

PHOTO: Alan Alda, Courtesy of Alan Alda, Bob Newhart/AP Photo, Carol Burnett, Courtesy of Dave Plier, Mickey Dolenz, Courtesy of Mickeydolenz.com, Doc Severinsen, Courtesy of docseverinsen.com.

Dave Plier looks back at his conversations with TV Legend Alan Alda, celebrating the 45th Anniversary of ‘M*A*S*H’; comedy icon Bob Newhart talks growing up in Chicago and the 45th Anniversary of ‘The Bob Newhart Show’ and 35th Anniversary of ‘Newhart’; Mickey Dolenz from ‘The Monkees’ chats about five decades of music; Grammy Award winning band leader Doc Severinsen shares stories about working with Johnny Carson and remembering the day that Johnny left us; and the legendary Carol Burnett celebrates 50 years of ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ and behind the scene stories.