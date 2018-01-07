× Brian Noonan Show 1/7/18: Kicking off 2018 with surgery and musical theatre

On the first Sunday radio show of 2018, Brian talks about his surgical fallout from the holidays and dives into the musical theatre with the creators of the upcoming musical theatre production “TRU,” debuting at the Chicago Music Theatre Festival!

Brian rings in the new year with a quick holiday recap and a complaint that the 75th Golden Globe Awards already kicked off 2018 on the wrong foot. Speaking of feet: why is Brian wearing sandals in the middle of winter? Hint: it’s not because it’s warm outside! He explains the saga that turned into a toe surgery over the holidays, which turns into a hilarious back-and-forth with the rest of the crew.

Then, David Gosz, Leo Fotos, and Max Cervantes join Brian in-studio to discuss their upcoming musical theatre production “TRU,” a thoughtful and thought-provoking story about how one community supports their neighbor who is living with mental illness. The show’s mission is to raise awareness for the importance of mental health and reduce stigma associated with mental illness. The production was funded on Indiegogo in November and will debut at the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival, with performances between February 10 and February 24 at Chicago’s Greenhouse Theater Center (2257 North Lincoln Avenue)!

“TRU” is supported by NAMI- The National Alliance for Mental Illness- Chicago Metro Suburban.

Getting back to the Golden Globe Awards, Brian and the crew discuss some of the nominations, and producer Cody Gough answers the question: why was the horror movie “Get Out” nominated for the “Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy” category? Brian also explains “Dry January” and how it helped him lose a ton of weight in a short time.

To wrap up the show, Karen Conti joins Brian in-studio to catch up on her impactful trip to Asia before answering legal questions from listeners.