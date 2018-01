× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/6/18: Ally Marotti, Max Chafkin, Natalie Kitroeff

Amy Guth talks to Ally Marotti, of the Chicago Tribune, about the state of medical marijuana in Illinois. Bloomberg’s Max Chafkin talks her through the rise of HQ Trivia, an exciting new app with a lot of behind-the-scenes drama. Later, Natalie Kitroeff from the New York Times helps her make sense of the latest jobs report.