× Troy Murray on the Blackhawks’ urgency: “If you’re motivated by the standings, right now you’re at the bottom…”

WGN Blackhawks color analyst Troy Murray joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz as the Hawks begin an 8-out-of-9 game home stretch with a competitive loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, and try to make up some ground in the Central Division standings after an inconsistent first half. They discuss the current squad’s need to put consistently put together 60 minute efforts instead of relying on pure skill like the Hawks of the past, just how much the absences of Marian Hossa and Niklas Hjlamarsson have changes the look the of the team, seeing encouraging signs of life from Richard Panik, and more.