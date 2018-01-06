× The Political Round Table, Another Episode of “What’s That From?!” and Music From ‘Sunspot’ | Full Show (Jan 5th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 5th) We welcome the Political Round Table (Ken Jakubowski and Eric Elk) to discuss the latest news from the world of politics. Then, we welcome on the group, Sunspot, to play us a couple tunes – And since it’s Friday we act out another exciting episode of “What’s That From?!”! This week the crew takes on a scene from…The Shinning.

