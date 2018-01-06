× Record cold temps, Michael Wolff vs. President Trump and ten reasons why winning the lottery is bad: Full Show 1-6-2018

Tune in as Matt Bubala, Roger Badesch and listeners celebrate the first show of 2018! It’s only been six days into the new year, but Bubala shares the biggest stories making headlines. He talks record cold Chicago temperature updates with Roger and listeners and the possibility this has on global warming. Later on, he talks about Michael Wolff’s new book about President Trump and listeners share their thoughts on Wolff’s credibility. Sonia Van Meter also joins the conversation for an hour. Following up on a news story, Matt shares ten stories of lottery winners who ended up with bad luck.

In addition to the full show podcast, you can find Matt Bubala on Facebook and Twitter.