Gordon Wittenmyer: Boras, Arrieta "will not set a market price" for free agent pitching

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz visit with Sun-Times Cubs beat reporter Gordon Wittenmyer as the hot stove continues to run stone cold. They talk about dam that’s waiting to burst in terms of free agent signings and why the market’s so slow, if Arrieta returning to the Cubs might be too good to be true, the bullpen situation and other mid/front-line starter options, Carm’s responsibility for Gordon’s pick-up basketball injury and more.