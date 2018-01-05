Flight Delays and Airport Status

Wintrust Business Lunch 1/5/2018: Dutch Sandwich, Chicago Women in Tech, and Credit Card Companies Eliminate Signatures

Posted 2:10 PM, January 5, 2018, by

(Martin Meissner/Associated Press)

Steve Bertrand talked with Andrea Hanis about the challenges malls are facing to fill space and Google’s “Dutch Sandwich”; Tom Gimbel joined Steve to discuss the positive impacts that companies are seeing from having more women work in tech and business; John Pletz explained the changes that are occurring throughout major cities to assist women with tech start-up companies; and Matt Kempner joined the show to provide more insight on his recent article discussing how Credit Card Companies are moving away from requiring signatures.

 

 