Wintrust Business Lunch 1/5/2018: Dutch Sandwich, Chicago Women in Tech, and Credit Card Companies Eliminate Signatures

Steve Bertrand talked with Andrea Hanis about the challenges malls are facing to fill space and Google’s “Dutch Sandwich”; Tom Gimbel joined Steve to discuss the positive impacts that companies are seeing from having more women work in tech and business; John Pletz explained the changes that are occurring throughout major cities to assist women with tech start-up companies; and Matt Kempner joined the show to provide more insight on his recent article discussing how Credit Card Companies are moving away from requiring signatures.