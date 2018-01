× TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben: ‘Game of Thrones’ final season won’t air until 2019

TV Guide’s Managing Editor, Alexander Zalben, joined Bill and Wendy by phone. They talked about Netflix’s clever ‘Black Mirror’ series, Game of Thrones news, the Golden Globes, famous shows being rebooted or revived in 2018, and much more!

