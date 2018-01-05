Top Five@5/Canarble Wagon Combo (1/5/18)
Top 5 @ 5 for Friday, January 5th:
The Canarble Wagon rolls in during the Top 5 featuring selections from Chef Mike, Rex Tillerson comments on Trump’s fitness to be in office, the book ‘Fire and Fury’ has been released today, Alex Trebek will be taking a break from Jeopardy after surgery and Rob Gronkowski pokes fun at Tom Brady.
