The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.05.18: Chicago area law firm represents Amtrak derailment victim, Michael Shannon visits, Bright Side of Life

“Shape of Water” Actor and Red Orchid Theatre’s Traitor Director Michael Shannon joins John in-studio to talk about entering the mind of Colonel Strickland for the movie, and the premise of his play. Then, Clifford Law Offices Partner Michael Krzak describes how he plans to get answers for the public, while he represents his first of 10 cases from the Washington State Amtrak derailment. Chicago Tribune Writer Jessi Roti shares with John a slew of weekend activities for you to take advantage of. And, he asks you what’s making you smile today on Bright Side of Life!

