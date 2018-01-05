× The Carry Out 1-4-18: “If just a sliver of the stories in the Michael Wolff book are true there are a lot of people in the White House who don’t like their boss”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include lawyers for President Trump filing a cease and desist order against the author of an explosive new book about the administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rolling back an Obama-era policy that discouraged federal prosecutors in most cases from bringing charges wherever the drug is legal under state laws, the Feds suing sanctuary cities, Romaine lettuce possibly being the cause of an E. coli outbreak, gubernatorial candidate Chris Kennedy calling out Mayor Emanuel, CPS dealing with gift card fraud, the Blackhawks beating the Rangers, the Bulls coming down back to earth after a hot streak, the Bears continuing their search for a new head coach, the White Sox making a trade and Jim “The Punky QB” McMahon being part of a new live show in Las Vegas.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio