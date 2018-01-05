The New York Stock Exchange is seen in New York following Donald Trump's presidential win, November 9, 2016.
Wall Street stocks dipped early Wednesday in choppy trading following Donald Trump's shock win in the US presidential election, as hopes of a pro-business agenda partially blunted the higher uncertainty. ( AFP / Bryan R. Smith /Getty Images)
Susan Schmidt on Stock Market Record Highs
Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas, Susan Schmidt joins Roe Conn to talk about the change in tax reform and how that is affecting the stock market, malls having more ‘social interaction’ spaces and much more!
