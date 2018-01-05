× Susan Schmidt on Stock Market Record Highs

Senior Vice President at Westwood in Dallas, Susan Schmidt joins Roe Conn to talk about the change in tax reform and how that is affecting the stock market, malls having more ‘social interaction’ spaces and much more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3448306/3448306_2018-01-05-182006.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConnFollow @AnnaDavlantes

Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirlFollow @VioletaPod

Follow @kpowell720Follow @TheRoeConnShow

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!​​​​