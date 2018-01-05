× Stan Bowman on “Rookie” Jeff Glass

Vice President and General Manger of the Chicago Blackhawks, Stan Bowman joins Roe Conn to talk about the Las Vegas Golden Knights success as an expansion team, the experience of attending a hockey game and Jeff Glass filling in as goalie during Corey Crawford’s injury.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3448302/3448302_2018-01-05-181902.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

