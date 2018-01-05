Listen: Northwestern at Penn State – also on 1000 AM

Stan Bowman on “Rookie” Jeff Glass

Posted 6:36 PM, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 04:17PM, January 5, 2018

Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman at a press conference in June 2015 after winning the Stanley Cup. (Anthony Souffle / Chicago Tribune)

Vice President and General Manger of the Chicago Blackhawks, Stan Bowman joins Roe Conn to talk about the Las Vegas Golden Knights success as an expansion team, the experience of attending a hockey game and Jeff Glass filling in as goalie during Corey Crawford’s injury.

