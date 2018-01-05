× Roe Conn Full Show (1/4/18): Erin Brockovich is alarmed, Richard Roeper reviews, and Lester Holt analyzes

The Roe Conn Show feat. Richard Roeper (in for Anna Davlantes) for Thursday, January 4th, 2018:

WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling has warmer weather on his radar, Washington Post’s Amber Phillips explains how the White House is trying to stop the publication of Michael Wolff’s book “Fire and Fury,” NBC’s Lester Holt talks about the biggest stories of the day including an E.Coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce, the Top Five@5 features Sean Spicer looking back at his time in the President Trump’s administration, Richard Roeper reviews one of the best and the worst movies he’s seen in a long time, and Erin Brockovich talks about a littany of enviormental protections being quietly rolled back by President Trump.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3447836/3447836_2018-01-04-205036.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @WGNGoodBuyGirl​ Follow @VioletaPod​ Follow @kpowell720​ Follow @TheRoeConnShow​

​And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!