Roe Conn Full Show (01/05/18) LIVE from the United Center: Stan Bowman, Rocky Wirtz, Mike Ditka and much more…

Posted 8:47 PM, January 5, 2018, by , Updated at 08:41PM, January 5, 2018

Violeta Pordumedic, Kevin Powell, and Roe Conn broadcast before the Blackhawks game on January, 5th, 2018.

The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes Live from the United Center! Today on the show Michael Steele talks Trump, Susan Schmidt tells us about the high stock market numbers, Stan Bowman & Rocky Wirtz talk the ups and downs of the Blackhawks season, Mike Ditka discusses the Bears search for a new head coach and much more!


