US President Donald Trump (L) congratulates Senior Counselor to the President Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Michael Steele on Trump: “You need us as much we need you”
Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn to talk about Trump’s comments on Steve Bannon and the new book by Michael Wolff titled ‘Fire and Fury’.
