× Michael Steele on Trump: “You need us as much we need you”

Former RNC Chairman and MSNBC Analyst, Michael Steele joins Roe Conn to talk about Trump’s comments on Steve Bannon and the new book by Michael Wolff titled ‘Fire and Fury’.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3448307/3448307_2018-01-05-182107.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

