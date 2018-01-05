× The Opening Bell 1/5/2018 Jobs Report Friday & Air Traveler Trends For 2018

Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) covers the employment Friday report, the strong economic data and the stock market that just won’t quit. He tells The Opening Bell “If you did not make money last year there is something wrong.”

Brian Sumers (Business Arline Reporter at Skift) talks about 2017 being the safest year for air travel & trends that we will see in 2018. He expects that planes on time performance will get better and more fees especially in transatlantic flights.