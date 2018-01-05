Flight Delays and Airport Status
Erin Brockovich on the expansion of off-shore drilling rights: “We can’t keep crapping in our mess kits”

Posted 9:15 AM, January 5, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 23: Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich addresses a rally against the federal government's support for what they say is a known polluter on Capitol Hill April 23, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about President Trump’s administration quietly rolling back a litany of environmental protections including the renewal of a mining lease in Minnesota’s boundary waters that has been granted to Ivanka Trump’s landlord.

