Erin Brockovich on the expansion of off-shore drilling rights: “We can’t keep crapping in our mess kits”
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about President Trump’s administration quietly rolling back a litany of environmental protections including the renewal of a mining lease in Minnesota’s boundary waters that has been granted to Ivanka Trump’s landlord.
