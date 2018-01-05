× Erin Brockovich on the expansion of off-shore drilling rights: “We can’t keep crapping in our mess kits”

Environmental activist Erin Brockovich joins Roe Conn and Richard Roeper(in for Anna Davlantes) to talk about President Trump’s administration quietly rolling back a litany of environmental protections including the renewal of a mining lease in Minnesota’s boundary waters that has been granted to Ivanka Trump’s landlord.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3447831/3447831_2018-01-04-204431.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3785.mp3

